Things to do in Henderson/Anthem: May 15-21

Guilty Pleasures is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

In Your Neighborhood

n Guilty Pleasures is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranch resort.com.

n Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is set to perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Club Madrid at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets are $20. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n Barry Black is scheduled to perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort. com.

n All Stars Live are set to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Ravello at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit themresort.com.

n Songwriter Paul Williams is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $25 to $35. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, plans to host free concerts from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on Main Street across from the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. The Nathan Thomas Trio is set to perform Friday, and The PJ Barth Trio is scheduled for Saturday. Free, family-friendly movies are scheduled to be shown at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in the grass along Main Street. "Shrek" is set for Friday, and "Charlotte’s Web" is scheduled for Saturday. Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

n The Rock ‘n’ Roll Wine Reggae Pool Party is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Pond at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $45. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n The Fab, a Beatles tribute band, is scheduled to perform the entire "Abbey Road" album at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit green valleyranchresort.com.

n The Village Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada di Villagio, plans to host free concerts from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Superstitions are set to perform Friday, and Rick Arroyo is scheduled for Saturday. Admission is free. Visit lakelasvegasevents.com/entertainment.

n The Rocky Mountain Gun Show is set scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the exhibit hall at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $13. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n An Exotic Bird Expo is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. Admission is $5. Children younger than 10 will be admitted free. Visit lasvegasbirdclub.com.

Ongoing events

n E-String Grill & Poker Bar, 2031 W. Sunset Road, offers live entertainment, including jazz, karaoke, open jam and more, seven days a week. Visit estringlive.com.

n Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, hosts trivia night from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Mark O’Toole performs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays in the Ravello Lounge at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit themresort.com.

n Peter Love plays piano from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and Dave Ritz sings and plays guitar from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Deja Vu is scheduled to perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Shakespeare’s Grill & Pub, 790 Coronado Center Drive, hosts Pub Quiz from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. 837-7900.

n Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, hosts Karate Karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n The Henderson farmers market is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Admission is free. Visit hendersonlive.com.

n The South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, hosts the Dennis Bono Show at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Darby O’Gill and the Little People take the stage from 9 p.m. to midnight Thursdays and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays, and Speed takes the stage from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Busker Kings are set to perform from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in the Gaudi Bar at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n The Country Fresh farmers market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Admission is free.

n Wes Winters performs a free show from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in the Grandview Lounge at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Threedom Rock is set to play from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday in the Cerveza Cantina at the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit fiestahendersonlasvegas.com.

n On Fridays, Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road, hosts the Sin City Sinners from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Club Madrid. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n Brad Standley & the Foxflies are set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays at The Pond at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Club Fortune Casino, 725 S. Racetrack Road, offers free live entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Visit clubfortunecasino.com.

n Yellow Brick Road performs at 11 p.m. Fridays in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Hundreds of classic cars are on display every Saturday during Cars and Coffee at Sansone Park Place, 9510 S. Eastern Ave. The free show is open from 8 to 11 a.m. Visit hendersonlive.com.

n "America’s Got Talent" winner Michael Grimm is set to perform at 10 p.m. Saturdays at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Cover charge is $5. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Zowie Bowie is set to perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays at Ravello at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit themresort.com.

n Enjoy acoustic music on Saturdays during the Strung Out Sessions at Club Madrid at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Doors open at 10 p.m. Patrons must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n Enjoy live blues music at 7 p.m. Saturdays at Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2245 Village Walk Drive.

n The Spazmatics, an ’80s tribute band, perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n U4EA is set to play from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the Cerveza Cantina at the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit fiestahendersonlasvegas.com.

n Mahi is set to perform from 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays in the Gaudi Bar at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n Fresh52 Farmers & Artisans Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Sansone Park Place, 9480 S. Eastern Ave. Admission is free.

Museums and Galleries

n The Nevada Vintage Race Car & Aviation Museum, 250 SunPac Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is free. Visit fabulousracers.com.

n The Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children. 455-7955.

n City Lights Gallery, 3 E. Army St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 260-0300.

n The Gallery at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway, plans to feature the work of BeverLee Renner until June 1. Gallery hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit hendersonlive.com.

Plan ahead

n The Lon Bronson All Star Band is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. May 24 at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Songwriters Greg Barnhill and Joanna Cotten are scheduled to be the featured guests at Nashville Unplugged at 8 p.m. May 25 at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Cover charge is $5. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Barry Black is set to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 25 at Ravello at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit themresort.com.

n Phoenix is scheduled to perform at 10 p.m. May 25 at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, plans to host free concerts from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on Main Street across from the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Haleamano Band is set to perform May 25, and The Lucky Cheats are scheduled for May 26. Free, family-friendly movies are scheduled to be shown at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in the grass along Main Street. "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is set for May 25, and "A League of Their Own" is scheduled for May 26. Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

n The Cult is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. May 26 at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $45. Visit themresort.com.

n Jack Walker is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. May 27 at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $15. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Rachel’s Kitchen at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2265 Village Walk Drive, plans to host an Art & Wine Night from 6 to 9 p.m. May 31. The event is weather permitting. The event features an art show by local artists along with music and wine. 522-7887.

n Loophole is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. May 31 at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Watch Charlie Chaplin’s "Modern Times," with live music provided by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, at 8 p.m. June 1 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets are $10. Visit hendersonlive.com.

n Ragtag entertainment plans to present Richel Kompst starring in "Blame it on the Walleye," a musical journey through the neurotic mind of a Norwegian blonde, at 7 p.m. June 1 in the Community Center of Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 Horizon Ridge Parkway. Tickets are $10 and are available at the center by calling 260-1621. The event is sponsored by the Las Vegas Sew Girls.

Worth a Drive

n "On With the Show," a benefit event for the Nevada Conservatory Theatre, is set to feature Clint Holmes, Graham Fenton, Kristen Hertzenberg and cast members from NCT’s "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way To The Forum" at 7 p.m. Monday in the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Supporters can mingle with cabaret stars during a pre-show cocktail reception and take part in a silent auction. Tickets are $50. Call 895-2787 or visit nct.unlv.edu.

n "We Are One," the Las Vegas Master Singers and Chamber Chorale’s final concert of the season, is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Visit lvmastersingers.com.

n Dress up in Regency or modern apparel for the fourth annual Jane Austen-Era English Country Dance scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Admission is $10 or $5 for members of the Southern Nevada Old-Time Contra Dancers, military and children 8 to 16. Visit lasvegascountrydance.org or call 656-9513 or 229-6383. Prior English country dancing experience is required.

n Gay rodeo producer Brian Rogers is scheduled to present a lecture titled "Nevada Pride in the Saddle: The Story of Gay Rodeo" from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday a the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The talk is set to be accompanied by an exhibition of vintage gay rodeo photographs by Blake Little and original rodeo posters, programs and rule books. Call 507-3400 or visit lvccld.org.

n The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave., has a full slate of shows planned. PSY by Seven Fingers is scheduled today and Wednesday. The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas is scheduled Wednesday. Jane Monheit is scheduled Friday and Saturday. Buddy Guy with Quinn Sullivan is scheduled Saturday. The Jewish Repertory Theatre is set to present "The Diary of Anne Frank" Sunday. The musical "Mary Poppins" is scheduled May 22-27. Barbara Cook is set to sing May 24-27. The Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theater plans a five-year anniversary concert May 29. "Desperate Housewives" actress Emily Bergl plans to perform her cabaret show "Kidding on the Square" June 8-9. Idina Menzel is scheduled to perform June 10. Call 982-7805 or visit thesmithcenter.com.

n A musical version of "Alice in Wonderland" is scheduled to be performed by the Tri-state Community Theater at 7 p.m. Monday at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Proceeds are to benefit the Josh Stevens Foundation, a Henderson-based foundation dedicated to encouraging kindness. Tickets are available through paypal.com, account cinderellanevada@cox.net.

n The Spektral Quartet is scheduled to present a free concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Violinists Aurelien Fort Pederzoli and J. Austin Wulliman, violist Doyle Armbrust and cellist Russell Rolen make up the quartet, which mixes Haydn and Beethoven with Philip Glass, George Crumb and newer composers. Visit lvccld.org.

n "The 39 Steps" is scheduled to run through Sunday on the main stage at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for seniors and students. "Random Acts," a production from Chaos Theatre, Endless Productions and RagTag Entertainment, is set for 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 27 in the Studio Theatre at the LVLT. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $10 for students. "Spearminted" by Erica Griffin is set to put on its last show tonight in the Fischer Black Box in the theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 362-7996.

n A Pooches in the Park day is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Exploration Peak Park, 9688 S. Buffalo Drive. The day is scheduled to include contests, an obstacle course, animal rescues, veterinarians, groomers, pet boutiques and vendors. Visit tinyurl.com/poochespark and scroll to the bottom.

n Girls Day, a fundraising event of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Las Vegas, is planned for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club, 2850 S. Lindell Road. The event matches women from the business community with girls from disadvantaged homes for a day of fun. Participating adults are asked to make a $50 donation. Call 253-2804.

n The Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation, 3811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 208, has scheduled its Ladybug Ball at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Pinyon Ballroom at the Aria at CityCenter, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $200. The evening is set to include the Liberace Scholars String Quartet playing during a cocktail reception and a silent auction. Visit nvblindchildren.org or call 735-6223.