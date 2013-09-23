Things to do in Henderson/Anthem, Sept. 24-30

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Chris Heers and The Dirt Rich Band is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 27 at Club Fortune, 725 S. Racetrack Drive. The event is free and open to guests 21 or older. Call 702-566-5555.

Henderson is scheduled to host its Dive-In Movie Night at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex, 310 S. Racetrack Road. The G-rated animated film “Finding Nemo” is slated to be shown. Admission is $1 to $2. Visit hendersonlive.com.

“America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets start at $5. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Singer Kristy Lee Cook is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Her performance is part of the SuperRun Classic Car Show, scheduled from Sept 26-29. Admission is free. Visit hendersonlive.com.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas’ Saturday Night Jazz on the Lake series from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. The concert schedule includes Anthony James Baker, Sept. 28. Call 702-289-7007.

“America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets start at $5. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

PLAN AHEAD

Bret Michaels is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $25. Visit hendersonlive.com.

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The free concert is slated to feature the works of German composer Richard Wagner. Visit hendersonlive.com.

Photographer Shirley Iodice’s work is scheduled to be on display through Oct. 18 at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. Her work includes photographs from her travels in Italy, Greece, Mexico and Japan. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

The Silver Statesmen barbershop chorus and its quartets plan to present “Celebrate Harmony” in honor of the 75th anniversary of the group’s parent organization, the Barbershop Harmony Society. The final show is slated for 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Visit silverstatesmenbarbershopchorus.com.

The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2225 Village Walk Drive, plans to present free outdoor movies at 7 p.m. on The Green. Catch “Hotel Transylvania” on Oct. 4 and “Gremlins” on Oct. 5. Admission is free. Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas plans to host Saturday Night Jazz on the Lake through the summer. Concerts are scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. The schedule includes Tommy Thompson, Oct. 5; Everette B. Walters, Oct. 12; and Anthony James Baker, Oct. 26. Call 404-931-1598.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $9. Visit hendersonlive.com.

The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2225 Village Walk Drive, plans to present free outdoor movies at 7 p.m. on The Green. Catch “Frankenweenie” on Oct. 11 and “Paranorman” on Oct. 12. Admission is free. Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2225 Village Walk Drive, plans to present free outdoor movies at 7 p.m. on The Green. Catch “Coraline” on Oct. 18 and “Scooby Doo” on Oct. 19. Admission is free. Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2225 Village Walk Drive, plans to present free outdoor movies at 7 p.m. on The Green. Catch “Ghostbusters” on Oct. 25 and “Wallace and Grommit: Curse of the Were Rabbit” on Oct. 26. Admission is free. Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES

The gallery at the Henderson Multigeneration Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway, is slated to feature the oil paintings of Bernie Fiebranz Aug. 5-Sept. 6. Hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Henderson City Hall, 240 S. Water St., plans to display artwork by local artists and city employees through July 25. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Visit hendersonlive.com.

The “Top to Toe: A Look at American Hats and Shoes” exhibit is slated to run through Dec. 31 at the Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission is for adults and for seniors and children. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7955.

City Lights Gallery, 3 E. Army St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Boulder City, offers train rides at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for most rides are 0 for adults 12 or older, $5 for children 4 to 11 and free for children 3 or younger. Visit nevadasouthern.com or call 702-486-5933 for the schedule.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive, is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Admission is free, but guests must sign in. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

E-String Grill & Poker Bar, 2031 W. Sunset Road, offers live entertainment several days a week. Visit estringlive.com.

Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. A free factory tour, cactus garden and factory store are offered. Visit ethelm.com.

Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, hosts Jeremy James from 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranch.sclv.com.

“The Magic of Motown & More” is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Hank’s Fine Steaks at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, hosts live piano bar entertainment several days a week. Dave Ritz is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and other musicians are scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranch.sclv.com.

Club Fortune Casino, 725 S. Racetrack Road, offers ballroom dancing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lessons are available. Visit clubfortunecasino.com.

Deja Vu is scheduled to perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Shakespeare’s Grill & Pub, 790 Coronado Center Drive, hosts Pub Quiz from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 702-837-7900.

Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, hosts Franky Perez from 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranch.sclv.com.

The Henderson farmers market is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Admission is free. Visit hendersonlive.com.

The South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, hosts the Dennis Bono Show at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free. Visit southpointcasino.com.

The Country Fresh farmers market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Admission is free.

Speed takes the stage from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranch.sclv.com.

Vanessa/Soli Duo is set to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays in the Coco Lounge at Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit fiestahenderson.sclv.com.

Wes Winters performs a free show from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in the Grandview Lounge at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Catch live entertainment from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Piano Bar at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway. Visit railroadpass.com.

Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road, hosts the Spazmatics from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays in Club Madrid. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

DJ Andrew B is scheduled to perform from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays in the Drop Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. DJ Toast is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranch.sclv.com.

Brian Lee Duo is scheduled to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Rosalita’s Cantina at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Club Fortune Casino, 725 S. Racetrack Road, offers free live entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Visit clubfortunecasino.com.

Antonio Carnota performs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Marinelli’s at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit themresort.com.

Yellow Brick Road performs at 11 p.m. Fridays in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Hundreds of classic cars are on display every Saturday during Cars and Coffee at Sansone Park Place, 9510 S. Eastern Ave. The free show is open from 8 to 11 a.m. Visit hendersonlive.com.

Darby O’Gill and the Little People take the stage at 10 p.m. Saturdays at Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranch.sclv.com.

Sam Riddle is set to perform at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Club Madrid at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

The Hal Savar Trio is set to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays in the Coco Lounge at Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit fiestahenderson.sclv.com.

Enjoy live blues music at 7 p.m. Saturdays at Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2245 Village Walk Drive.

Club Fortune Casino, 725 S. Racetrack Road, offers free line dancing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays during Steppin’ Fancy With Nancy. Visit clubfortunecasino.com.