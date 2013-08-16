Things to do in Southwest/Spring Valley for Aug. 20-26

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-25 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $45. Visit southpointcasino.com.

The play “The Glass Mendacity” by Maureen Morley and Tom Willworth is set to be performed at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive, on select dates between Aug. 24 and Sept. 9. Tickets start at $13. Visit lvlt.org.

Steely Dan is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $80. Visit palms.com.

Comedians Adam Ferrara and Wendy Liebman are set to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $19.95. Call 702-365-7075 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Comedian Russell Peters is set to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $49. Visit palms.com.

Franky Perez is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight every Friday in August at Jack’s Irish Pub inside Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older.

Nuff Said is set to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight every Saturday in August at Jack’s Irish Pub inside Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older.

Retired art educator Richard D. Ramsdell visited the construction site of Clark County Firehouse No. 107 and was inspired by the heavy equipment parked onsite. His series of paintings based on the experience, titled “The Talking Machines,” is scheduled to be on display through Sept. 24 at the Spring Valley LIbrary, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas announced extended Friday and Saturday hours until 10 p.m. through Aug. 23 and its Dive ‘n’ Movies program featuring movie “Rise of the Guardians” by the wave pool at 8 p.m. Aug. 23. Wet ‘n’ Wild offers a Twilight Ticket for $25, available to purchase at 5 p.m. or later on Friday or Saturday. Visit wetnwildlasvegas.com.

Tickets are available for the 2013 season of Super Summer Theatre, set at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, roughly 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Beltway on Charleston Boulevard/state Route 159. Advance tickets are $12 plus a handling charge. Children 5 or younger are admitted free. Season-opener shows may have lower-priced tickets. The lineup includes “Legally Blonde the Musical,” through Aug. 24 and “The Producers,” Sept. 5-21. Call 702-594-7529 or visit supersummertheatre.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Lee Canyon Mountain Fest is planned for Aug. 31 at the Las Vegas Ski & Snowboard Resort, 6725 Lee Canyon Road. Live music, a beer garden, whiskey tasting, horseshoe competition and barbecue are planned. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Paid entry includes two beer garden tasting tickets for those 21 or older. Visit skilasvegas.com.

The Las Vegas Harvest Festival’s Art and Craft Show is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at Cashman Center, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Crafts are to include woodcarvings, jewelry, pottery, clothing, toys, paintings, food and more. General admission tickets are $9, but attendees who bring in a can of food, baby food, formula or paper products will receive $2. Senior tickets are $7, and children 13-17 are $4. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Tickets are good for the entire weekend. Donations go to Safe Nest. Visit harvestfestival.com.

Ballroom dancing is planned Tuesdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 401 E. Bonanza Road. Music is provided by Boyd Coulter’s Good Times Band. The cost is $4 per person. Call 702-795-8140.

Weekly children’s events at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., will include story time, scheduled from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Mondays at the activities center and toddler time for children 5 or younger, scheduled for 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in the library. The cost is included with general admission to the preserve. Visit springspreserve.org or call 702-822-7700.

Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich’s sustainable farmers market is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday inside the Desert Living Center at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is free, and purchases are cash only.

Three sea-based traveling exhibits are set to be on display through August at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. “Sea Monsters” explores scary characteristics of undersea dwellers; “Discovery Reef” looks at the interconnection of coral reefs; and “Sanctuary Reef” features a replica of a coral reef in the Florida Keys and discusses the human impact on it. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military personnel, $5 for children 3 to 11 and free for children 2 or younger. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

PLAN AHEAD

Journey is set to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 28-29 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $83. Visit palms.com.

Guitarist Joe Satriani is scheduled to perform with special guest Steve Morse at 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

The band Air Supply is set to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $44. Visit orleanscasino.com.

HealthCare Partners Nevada and Humana are sponsoring 6,000 free tickets for a Beach Boys concert and Fun After 55 Good Vibrations Expo set for Sept. 2 at the South Point Arena, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit any of HealthCare Partners’ primary care or cardiology clinics in Southern Nevada or Humana’s two guidance centers (8975 W. Charleston Blvd. in Summerlin or 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson) to pick up free tickets.

Comedian Dennis Miller is set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $55. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Jack Jones is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $30. Visit southpointcasino.com.

The 19th annual Cruise & Vacation Show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Travel representatives are to present the latest in travel trends. Exhibitors will include cruise lines, tour companies, tourist boards, hotels, resorts and other travel-related services. Destination presentations and lectures are scheduled throughout the day. Free entry tickets are available at all Prestige Travel offices. Call 702-248-1300.

The annual San Gennaro Feast is scheduled from 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 10-12, 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to midnight Sept. 14, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 15 at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. The festival features a variety of ethnic food vendors, live national acts, amusement rides and more. Entry tickets and ride ticket prices vary. Visit sangennarofeast.com.

Marc Anthony is set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $140. Visit palms.com.

Carly Rae Jepsen and special guest Hot Chelle Rae are set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $33.50. Visit palms.com.

The play “Amateurs” by Tom Griffin is set to perform at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive, on select dates between Sept. 13 and 29. Tickets start at $21. Visit lvlt.org.

Comedian Christopher Titus is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $15. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Comedian Dana Carvey is set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 20-21 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $60. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Tony Orlando is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-22 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $45. Visit southpointcasino.com.

The Nevada Wild Fest is schedule to be at the Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, Sept. 20-22. The event is to include live music, carnival rides, food, wine tasting, Zumba dancing, shopping, a beer garden and an “Iron Dog” TV special. Hours are from 3 p.m. to midnight Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to midnight Sept. 21 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets start at $10. Children 3 or younger are admitted free. Visit nevadawildfest.com.

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Tickets start at $30. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

A cappella group Straight No Chaser is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 26-27 and 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $43.50. Visit palms.com.

Comedian John Caparulo is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-29 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South Tickets start at $45. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Joe Weider’s Mr. Olympia 2013 competition is set to perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $64. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Comedian Don Rickles is set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $88. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Futhur featuring Phil Lesh and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 1-2 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $39. Visit palms.com.

Spafford is set to perform at 11 p.m. Oct.1-2 at The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

Disney’s Pirate and Princess Adventure tour is set to perform at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., in October. Performances are planned at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and at 1 and 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6. Tickets start at $21. Visit orleanscasino.com.

The Temptations are set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 5-6 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $38. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Depeche Mode is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $160. Visit palms.com.

Alice in Chains is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $66. Visit palms.com.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23 at the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $70. Visit palms.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

Ongoing shows at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, include live local music at 9 p.m. Saturdays and a live open mic night at 9 p.m. Thursdays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Enjoy karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

Bar 702, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, hosts a variety of live entertainment daily. Call 702-871-6651 or visit bar702lasvegas.com.

John Windsor performs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. the first Friday of each month, from

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 am. Mondays at Rí Rá Las Vegas in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit

john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe performs from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharlies

decatur.com.

Franky Perez performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

Nuff Said performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

The Claudine Castro Band is scheduled to perform at 11 p.m. Sundays in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is $10. Visit palms.com.

Santa Fe and the Fat City Horns are scheduled to perform at 10:30 p.m. Mondays in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is $10. Visit palms.com.

The Gold Coast, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, has scheduled a variety of live entertainment six nights a week in the Gold Coast Showroom Lounge. Visit goldcoastcasino.com.



