Time and Place, Oct. 28

A list of weekly networking events around the Las Vegas Valley. Want to see a meeting here? Send your information to bizbriefs@reviewjournal.com.

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. second and fourth Monday, Northern Voices Toastmasters, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd., North, Suite 112, geofel@msn.com.

11:30 a.m. second and fourth Monday, Nevada Holistic Chamber of Commerce Toastmasters, Nevada Holistic Chamber of Commerce, 4485 S. Buffalo Drive, 845-6129.

12:15 p.m. weekly, Las Vegas Southwest Rotary Club, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, 870-4655.

5:30 p.m. first and third Monday, Virtualization Users Group, Mimi’s Café, 596 N. Stephanie St., 340-8996.

5:30 p.m. weekly, Premier Toastmasters Club, Barrett & Co. Realty, 2885 S. Jones Blvd.

6 p.m. first and third Monday, Socially Speaking, Nacho Daddy, The Loco Room, 9925 S. Eastern Ave., 375-2641.

6 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Toastmaster En Español, Mente Sana, 4660 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 104, 542-6195.

6:15 p.m. first Monday, Powerhouse Pros Toastmasters, Pololu Robotics and Electronics, 920 Pilot Road, 434-8452.

6:30 p.m. second and fourth Monday, TNT Toastmasters, 2800 E. Warm Springs Road, 561-5619.

6:30 p.m. second and fourth Monday, VYP’s Toastmasters, Emergency Arts 2nd Floor, 520 Fremont St., claireoshima@gmail.com.

6:30 p.m. first and third Monday, Silver State Patriots, Findlay VW, 7500 W. Azure Drive, Oakleyj3@juno.com.

6:45 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Republican Toastmasters Club, Rancho Lake Condominium Clubhouse, 2075 N. Rancho Drive, 286-8957.

7:15 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Sourcerers Club, Unity Center in the Valley, 3037 E. Warm Springs Road, Building 10, Suite 300, 372-6773.

TUESDAY

7 a.m. weekly, Business Connectors, Kerry’s Sports Pub, 3520 N. Rancho Drive, 448-2422.

7 a.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Downtown Talkers, 110 City Parkway, conference room, 339-8604.

7 a.m. second Tuesday, U.S. Green Building Council, Las Vegas Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., 952-2468 or www.usgbcnv.org.

7 a.m., third Tuesday, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, call for location, 565-8951 or www.hendersonchamber.com.

7 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Building Owners and Managers Association Nevada, Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive, 938-2662 or www.bomanevada.org.

7:01 a.m. weekly, LeTip of West Desert, Durango Hills Golf Club, 3501 N. Durango Drive, 561-4500.

7:01 a.m. weekly, LeTip of Summerlin, Norm’s Eggs Cafe, 3655 S. Durango Drive, 499-4071.

7:01 a.m. weekly, LeTip of High Desert, Mimi’s Cafe, 11215 S. Fort Apache Ave., 676-7774.

7:10 a.m. weekly, The Las Vegas Summerlin Rotary Club, Tournament Players Club Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle, 838-4550 or www.rotarysummerlin.org.

7:30 a.m. first Tuesday, LAMBDA Breakfast Power Club, Omelet House, 2160 W. Charleston Blvd., 731-2114.

8:30 a.m. first and third Tuesday, Women and Network Southwest Chapter, Mimi’s Cafe, 7315 Arroyo Crossing, 644-7465.

11 a.m. second Tuesday, Society for Marketing Professional Services, Maggiano’s Little Italy, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, www.smpslasvegas.com.

11:15 a.m. weekly, CAI-Nevada Chapter, Gold Coast, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, 648-8408 or www.cai-nevada.org.

11:30 a.m., first Tuesday, International Association of Business Communicators, Maggiano’s Little Italy, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, www.iabclasvegas.com.

11:30 a.m. second Tuesday, Japan America Society of Nevada, call for location, 455-8259 or www.jasnlasvegas.org.

11:30 a.m. second and fourth Tuesday, NV Energy Beltway Complex, 7155 Lindell Road, 402-6133.

11:30 a.m. first Tuesday, defining: WOMEN West Chapter, Sedona Restaurant, 9580 W. Flamingo Road, 877-440-9944, opt. 2.

11:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday, National Association of Women Business Owners, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, 571-0462 or www.nawbosnv.org.

11:30 a.m. weekly, Women and Network Green Valley Chapter, Olive Garden, 4400 E. Sunset Road, 644-7465.

12 p.m. weekly, Henderson Rotary Club, The McCaw School of Mines, 57 Lynn Lane, www.hendersonrotaryclub.org.

12 p.m. every other Tuesday, H2orators Club, Las Vegas Valley Water District, 1001 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 258-3804.

12 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Say Watt Club, NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave., 324-5266.

12 p.m. weekly, Las Vegas Host Lions Club, Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive, 585-3500.

12 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Southern Nevada Continuity of Care Association, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Las Vegas, 1250 S. Valley View Blvd., 870-4124 or www.sncca.com.

12 p.m. weekly, Fremont Rotary Club, Hugo’s Cellar Restaurant, Four Queens, 202 E. Fremont St. 735-9333 or www.lasvegasfremontrotary.org.

12:10 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Ethics in the Marketplace by Father Max Oliva, Guardian Angel Cathedral, 302 Cathedral Way, www.ethicsinthemarketplace.com.

12:15 p.m. weekly, Las Vegas West Rotary Club, Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive, 341-6975 or www.lasvegaswestrotary.org.

4 p.m. first and third Tuesday, NLV Tech Pros, ITT Technical Institute, 3825 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 600, 245-5924.

5:15 p.m. weekly, Corporate Power Talkers, 4882 Frank Sinatra Drive.

5:15 p.m. every other Tuesday, Cheers Toastmasters, Ameriprise Financial, 280 Pilot Road.

6 p.m. weekly, Pyramid Power Talkers Club, The Learning Center at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 521-9839.

6 p.m. weekly, Pyramid Power Talkers Toastmasters Club, call for location, 521-9839 or pyramidpowertalkers.toastmastersclubs.org.

6 p.m. every other Tuesday, Opening Doors, Nevada State Bank, 2nd Floor, 3688 S. Jones Blvd., 427-6685.

6:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Desert Democrats, Clark County Government Center, Gold Room, 4000 Grand Central Parkway, 326-9616.

6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Wordsmiths Toastmasters Club, Denny’s Restaurant, 3081 S. Maryland Parkway, 595-6996.

6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Starmasters Toastmasters Club, Desert BMW, 2nd floor, 6900 W. Sahara Ave.

6:30 p.m. weekly, Toast of Sierra Toastmasters, Total Wine & More Boca Park, 730 S. Rampart Blvd., 255-9100.

6:30 p.m. first Tuesday, Las Vegas Young Professionals Kiwanis, Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe, 4147 Maryland Parkway, www.lvypkiwanis.org.

6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, ABWA Desert Dawn Chapter, American Legion, 425 E. Van Wagenen St., 274-6771.

7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Summerlin Toastmasters, Peccole Ranch Clubhouse, 9501 Red Hill Road, 279-9712.

WEDNESDAY

6:30 a.m. weekly, Early Risers Toastmasters, The Coffee Pub, 2800 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 2A, 429-0242.

7 a.m. weekly, BNI Board of Directors, Black Mountain Grille, 11021 S. Eastern Ave., 731-6065.

7 a.m. weekly, BNI Money in Motion, Island Sushi, 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, 731-6065.

7 a.m. weekly, BNI Westside Winners, Magoo’s, 7360 W. Cheyenne Ave., 731-6065.

7 a.m. weekly, BNI Integrity Business Pros, Wildhorse Golf Course Clubhouse, 3100 Warm Springs Road, 731-6065.

7 a.m., weekly, The Executive Leads Group, Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave., 255-8891.

7:01 a.m. weekly, LeTip of West Valley, Marie Callender’s, 8175 W. Sahara Ave., 379-5626.

7:15 a.m. second Wednesday, Commercial Marketing Group, Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive, cmglv.com.

7:15 a.m. weekly, LeTip of Las Vegas, Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive, 265-4118 or www.letiplv.com.

7:30 a.m. weekly, Windjammers Toastmasters, Denny’s, 3081 S. Maryland Parkway., 876-6842 or windjammers.toastmastersclubs.org.

8 a.m. weekly, TEAM Referral Network Las Vegas Henderson Chapter, Village Pub, 10900 S Eastern Ave., Henderson, 938-2505 or andrew.j.thurlow@ampf.com.

8:30 a.m. first Wednesday, defining: WOMEN Aliante North, Morrissey’s Irish Pub, 6788 N. Fifth St., 877-440-9944, option 2.

9 a.m. first and third Wednesday, Women and Network Northwest Chapter, 6760 N. Durango Drive, 644-7465.

10:45 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday, Chamber Voices Club, Penta Building Group, 181 E. Warm Springs Road, 312-2048.

11:30 a.m. weekly, BNI Referral Pros, Giuseppe’s Bar & Grille, 6065 S. Durango Drive, 948-9277.

11:30 a.m. weekly, Speakers and Leaders of Summerlin, Desert Springs United Methodist Church, 120 Pavilion Center Drive, 677-1502.

11:30 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday, Energizers Club, DOE/NV Support Facility C-1 Building, Room 6510, 232 Energy Way, danieljm@nv.doe.gov.

11:30 a.m. first and third Wednesday, Network Pros, a BizPack Network, Nacho Daddy, 9925 S. Eastern Ave., 527-7599.

11:30 a.m. first and third Wednesday, Women and Network Spring Mountain Chapter, Marie Callender’s, 8175 W. Sahara Ave., 877-469-2231.

11:30 a.m. first and third Wednesday, Women and Network Summerlin Chapter, Gordon Biersch, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., 644-7465.

11:30 a.m. second Wednesday, LAMBDA Lunch Meeting, Las Palmas, 953 E. Sahara Ave., 893-2088.

11:30 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday, defining: WOMEN, Network Centennial Hills Chapter, Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 7160 N. Durango Drive, 877-440-9944, opt. 2.

11:30 a.m. fourth Wednesday, Southern Nevada Chapter CCIM, The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., 798-5156, ext. 204.

11:30 a.m., fourth Wednesday, Convention Services Association, call for location, 260-8387 or www.conventionservicesassociationlasvegas.org.

11:30 a.m. first Wednesday, Women’s Council of Realtors Las Vegas Chapter, Durango Hills Country Club, 3501 N. Durango Drive, www.wcrlv.org.

11:31 a.m., weekly, LeTip of Henderson, Nacho Daddy, 9925 S. Eastern Ave., 364-1650.

11:45 a.m. fourth Wednesday, Association for Financial Professionals, Southern Nevada, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, www.snafp.com.

12 p.m. weekly, Kiwanis Club of Las Vegas, Marie Callender’s, 8175 W. Sahara Ave., 630-3414 or www.kiwaniscluboflasvegas.org.

12 p.m. weekly, Las Vegas Central Rotary Club, Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive, 731-3163 or www.lvcentralrotary.com.

12 p.m. first and third Wednesday, High Noon Neighbors Toastmasters, 8329 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100, highnoonneighbor.freetoasthost.biz.

12:05 p.m. weekly, Boulder Voices Club, Bureau of Reclamation, 500 Date St., Building 100, Boulder City, 293-8445.

12:05 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, To Your Health, Southern Nevada Health District, 3330 Valley View Blvd., 759-1289.

4 p.m. weekly, UNLV Toastmasters, UNLV Student Union, 2nd floor, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, 895-3925.

5:30 p.m. second Wednesday, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, call for location, 293-2034.

5:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday, Toastmasters 116, CAI Office, 9171 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100, 563-9391.

5:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday, Las Vegas Toastmasters, LVCVA HR Offices, 3107 Joe E. Brown, 892-7591.

5:30 p.m. third Wednesday, TMA of Nevada, Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive, jane@tmaofnevada.com or 403-3162.

6 p.m. first, second and third Wednesday, North Las Vegas Kiwanis Club, TGIFriday’s in Aliante Station, 7300 Aliante Parkway, 399-7373.

6 p.m. third Wednesday, National Association of Women in Construction, Elk’s Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd.,

796-9986 or www.nawiclasvegas.com.

6 p.m. first and third Wednesday, Toastmasters at the V Club, Victory Mission Baptist Church, 500 W. Monroe Ave., 648-2286.

6 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, Summerlin Sounders Club, Bank of America, 1351 Town Center Drive,

891-6420.

6 p.m. third Wednesday, Los Vaqueros Las Vegas, Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, 439-0860.

6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday, Summerlin Lions Club, TPC Grille at TPC Country Club, 9851 Canyon Run Drive, roelfgr@gmail.com.

6:30 p.m. weekly, B&B Toastmasters, Gordon Biersch, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., 444-6078.

6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday, Summerlin Lions Club, TPC Grille at TPC Las Vegas, 9851 Canyon Run Drive, 243-2871.

6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday, Curtain Call Toastmasters, 3081 Maryland Parkway, 248-6009.

6:30 p.ms. fourth Wednesday, Red Rock Democratic Club, Veteran’s Memorial Leisure Services Center, 101 Center Drive, 768-3436 or www.redrockdemocrats.com.

7 p.m. first Wednesday, Henderson Democratic Club, International Union of Painters and Allied Trade, 1701 Ramrod Ave., 379-2525 or www.hendemsclub.com.

THURSDAY

Call for time weekly, Nevada Small Business Development Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Paradise Campus, 851 E. Tropicana Ave., 895-4270 or www.nsbdc.org.

6:59 a.m. weekly, LeTip Southwest, Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive, 561-4500.

7 a.m. every other Thursday, Opening Doors, Oasis Room at Nevada State Bank, 3688 S. Jones Blvd., 427-6685.

7 a.m. weekly, BNI Money Makers, Marie Callender’s, 8175 W. Sahara Ave., 731-6065 or www.bnilasvegas.com.

7 a.m. weekly, Green Valley Rotary Club, Wildhorse Golf Club, 2100 W. Warm Springs Road, 458-7493 or www.greenvalleyrotary.org.

7 a.m. weekly, Northwest LeTip International, Durango Hills Golf Club, 3501 N. Durango Drive, 469-2216.

7 a.m. weekly, ProNet of Las Vegas, Omelet House, 2160 W. Charleston Blvd., 384-1504.

7:01 a.m. weekly, LeTip of Southeast Las Vegas, Marie Callender’s, 530 N. Stephanie St., 888-650-9820.

7:05 a.m. weekly, Savage Network, call for location, 261-9048 or www.thesavagenetwork.com.

7:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursday, Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Roadmap to Success workshop, Henderson Business Resource Center, 112 S. Water St., www.hendersonchamber.com/events.

7:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, Las Vegas Sales Lead Group, Mimi’s Café, 1121 S. Fort Apache Road, 544-9821.

7:45 a.m. every other Thursday, Professional Business Networking, Fireside Restaurant & Tavern, 1785 E. Cactus Ave., www.professionalbusinessnetworking.org.

8:30 a.m. fourth Thursday, defining: WOMEN Summerlin Chapter, Road Runner, 921 N. Buffalo Drive, 877-440-9944, opt. 2.

9 a.m. fourth Thursday, Women’s Chamber — New Member Forum, Women’s Chamber of Commerce, 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 800, 733-3955 or www.womenschamberofnevada.org

9:15 a.m. third Thursday, Business Educational Workshop, Women’s Chamber of Commerce, 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 800, 592-4848 or www.womenschamberofnevada.org.

11 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, Power Partners, Republic Kitchen, 9470 S. Eastern Ave., call Robin at 517-3078 or visit www.power-partners-networking.com.

11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Commercial Real Estate Women of Las Vegas, call for location, 798-5156 or www.crewlv.org.

11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Democratic Women’s Club of Clark County, The Social Club at Main Street Station, 12 E. Ogden Ave., 615-4522.

12 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Viva Las Voices Club, Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., 6th floor, 677-1542.

12 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Speak Easy Club, James Gibson-Henderson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway, 339-9945.

12 p.m. weekly, Voice Links Toastmasters, Acuity Financial Center, 7881 W. Charleston Blvd., voicelinksinfo@gmail.com.

12 p.m. weekly, Vocal Vegans Club, Gold Room at Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway,

487-1206.

12 p.m. weekly, Leads Club Westside, Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave., www.leadsclub.com.

12:10 p.m. weekly, West Charleston Lions Club, Las Vegas Golf Club, 4300 W. Washington Ave., www.westcharlestonlions.com.

12:15 p.m. weekly, Las Vegas Rotary Club, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, www.lasvegasrotary.com.

5 p.m., fourth Thursday, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, call for location, 565-8951 or www.hendersonchamber.com.

6 p.m. first and third Thursday, Burnt Toast II Club, ARBECY Systems, 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., 824-2877.

6 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Lion’s Roar Club, MGM Grand Hotel, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 256-1699.

6 p.m. third Thursday, American Society for Quality, Blue Ox, 5825 W. Sahara Ave., www.asqlv.org.

6 p.m. third Thursday, Young Professional Women’s Club, call for location, 733-3955.

6:30 p.m., third Thursday, SolarNV, Greenspun Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, 507-0093 or www.solarnv.org.

6:30 p.m. weekly, I’ll Drink To That Toastmaster Club, The Stake Out, 4800 S. Maryland Parkway, 505-6367.

6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Centennial Hills Toasters, Findlay North Volkswagen, 7500 W. Azure Drive, loraineelstalians@cox.net.

FRIDAY

7 a.m. weekly, LeTip of Centennial Hills, Durango Hills Country Club, 3501 N. Durango Drive, 217-5525.

7 a.m. weekly, Women in Networking, IHOP, 1401 S. Decatur Blvd, 487-2022.

7:01 a.m. weekly, LeTip of Red Rock, Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive, www.letipofredrock.com.

7:15 a.m. weekly, Green Valley Kiwanis Club, Green’s Supper Club, 2241 N. Green Valley Parkway, 617-1979.

7:30 a.m. second Friday, Business Connection Cafe, call for location, 733-3955, info@womenschamber ofnevada.org or www.womenschamber ofnevada.org.

7:30 a.m. weekly, North Las Vegas Rotary Club, Los Prados Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle, 491-8498 or www.nlvrc.org.

7:30 a.m. weekly, Kiwanis Club Las Vegas Strip, A Tyme For All Seasons, 310 E. Warm Springs Road, 595-3733 or www.lasvegasstripkiwanis.org.

7:30 a.m. weekly, Valley Voices & Vices Club, Nevada One Credit Union, 2645 S. Mojave Road, 824-6221.

10 a.m. fourth Friday, defining: WOMEN Downtown Chapter, The Beat Coffee House, 520 Fremont St., 877-440-9944 opt. 2.

11 a.m. fourth Friday, Urban Chamber of Commerce, Culinary Training Academy, 710 W. Lake Mead, www.urbanchamber.org.

11:30 a.m. second Friday, BYU Management Society, Brady Industries, 7055 Lindell Road, 395-5887 or www.byulvms.org.

11:30 a.m. last Friday, PRSA Las Vegas, Cili Bali Hai, 5160 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 967-2222 or www.prsalasvegas.com.

12 p.m. second and fourth Friday, TNT Club, University United Methodist Church, 4412 S. Maryland Parkway.

1 p.m. weekly, High Noon Lectern Club, Denny’s, 3081 S. Maryland Parkway, leslie@bnilasvegas.com.

6 p.m. Bon Appetit Club, third Friday, call for location, 255-9100.

6:30 p.m. last Friday, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals – Nevada Chapter, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., www.nvahrep.org.

6:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday, T.G.I. Toastmasters, 8114 Blue Hope Diamond Lane, 278-4278.

SATURDAY

10 a.m. second and fourth Saturday, Saturday Morning Toastmasters Club, Wardley Real Estate, 2470 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 100, 851-5050.

11 a.m. first and third Saturday, DeVry Toastmasters, DeVry University, 2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 150, dpatterson@devry.edu.

1 p.m. second and fourth Saturday, The Lunatics, call for location, 378-0937.

4 p.m. second and fourth Saturday, Speak No Evil, Southwest Central Christian Church, 5670 La Costa Canyon Court,

506-3984.

SUNDAY

1 p.m. second and fourth Sunday, Jackpot Speakers, IHOP Restaurant, 9651 Trailwood Drive, 302-1473

1:15 p.m. second Sunday, New Life Trail Blazers Toastmasters, New Life Christian Church Annex, 1229 E. Carson St.

1:30 p.m., third Sunday, The American Legion, Spirit of Freedom Post 76, Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, nvpost76.webs.com.

6 p.m. fourth Sunday, New Life Trail Blazers Toastmasters, New Life Christian Church Annex, 1229 E. Carson St.