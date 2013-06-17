TIMET coworkers wish 50-year employee well on retirement

With prompting from her father, a TIMET employee, Sally Canada arrived at the company on a hot day in June 1963 to start a new job.

A cake congratulates Sally Canada on her 50 years of service to TIMET.

Sally Canada holds up an iPad she received as a retirement present at her June 6 surprise party after 50 years at TIMET.

With prompting from her father, a

TIMET employee, Sally Canada arrived at the company on a hot day in June 1963 to start a new job.

At the time, hitting her 50th anniversary seemed a far-fetched idea. Yet it became a reality June 6 as the company honored her with speeches, cakes and visits from former employees.

“People often ask me how long I’ve been at the company,” Canada said. “I respond, ‘A while.’ After they press, I tell them 50 years. They are amazed I’ve been with the same company. I had no idea I would be here this long.”

Tucked away in Henderson, TIMET, 181 N. Water St., is a producer of titanium metal products worldwide since 1950.

Employees celebrating Canada’s anniversary said that behind the company’s success in Henderson are people such as Canada.

Her duration has afforded her many titles, whether it’s her formal title as a senior administrative assistant or her implied title as the company mom.

Canada started as an insurance clerk and a worker on the switchboard.

“It was fun but very different,” she said.

About a year later, she said applied to be an administrative assistant with the Henderson technical lab, where she still works.

As the company has changed, Canada has adapted, taking on new skill sets to perform her best.

“The company has had its ups and downs,” she said. “But we’ve been able to reach out further and continue on.”

She has been through several bosses of research and development, four who returned to honor her 50th year.

“This is a huge milestone,” said Dr. Stephen Fox, the vice president of research and development and her current boss.

Fox added that her work has kept the team of scientists anchored.

As TIMET grew, so did Canada’s family.

She was even able to keep a watchful eye on her children because her house was across the street from her job.

Her children said it was a blessing and a curse with her being so close, allowing them to look out for when her car took off from work, meaning they had only moments to finish up last-minute chores.

Like clockwork, Canada would come home on her lunch break to watch “Days of Our Lives.”

Canada has also created a second family in the company.

“It’s such a small group, you just become so close,” she said.

She has been able to foster relationships with people such as Sandy Jenkins, a friend for more than 15 years.

“She is like a sister to me,” Jenkins said. “I don’t remember how we met. I just remembered we clicked very fast.”

Jenkins said Canada is well-liked among everyone at the company.

“She is a loyal and hard-working employee,” Jenkins said.

Along with new friendships, Canada has maintained older relationships — some that span through generations of workers who have been employed by the company.

Through the years, Canada has always enjoyed her employer.

“You always have your good days and your bad days,” she said.

Canada doesn’t know what the future holds.

“I’m going to play it by ear,” she said.

In the meantime, she is going to enjoy her milestone with a piece of cake.

Contact Henderson/Anthem View reporter Michael Lyle at mlyle@viewnews.com or 702-387-5201.