Trump’s new book to be published Oct. 27

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses with policemen, as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Donald Trump speaks to GOP Women's groups at Treasure Island in Las Vegas Thursday, April 28, 2011.

NEW YORK — While running for president, Donald Trump has found time to write a new book.

The campaign tome doesn’t have a title yet, but it has a release date: October 27.

Threshold Editions, a conservative-themed imprint that is owned by CBS’s Simon & Schuster, said Monday that it had acquired the rights to the book.

“Work on my new bestseller is almost done,” Trump said in a statement that referenced his best-known work: “Not since ‘The Art of the Deal’ have I had this much fun writing a book.”

Trump often mentions “The Art of the Deal” during his campaign rallies and press conferences.

This new book is an opportunity for Trump and Simon & Schuster to profit from his GOP frontrunner status and promote his campaign positions.

“In the book, Mr. Trump will outline how a crippled America could be restored to greatness,” the publisher said. “The book will explore Trump’s view on key issues,” including the economy, national security, and immigration.