Trump’s new book to be published Oct. 27

NEW YORK — While running for president, Donald Trump has found time to write a new book.
The campaign tome doesn’t have a title yet, but it has a release date: October 27.
Threshold Editions, a conservative-themed imprint that is owned by CBS’s Simon & Schuster, said Monday that it had acquired the rights to the book.
“Work on my new bestseller is almost done,” Trump said in a statement that referenced his best-known work: “Not since ‘The Art of the Deal’ have I had this much fun writing a book.”
Trump often mentions “The Art of the Deal” during his campaign rallies and press conferences.
This new book is an opportunity for Trump and Simon & Schuster to profit from his GOP frontrunner status and promote his campaign positions.
“In the book, Mr. Trump will outline how a crippled America could be restored to greatness,” the publisher said. “The book will explore Trump’s view on key issues,” including the economy, national security, and immigration.