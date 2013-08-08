Two area Lexus dealerships support muscular dystrophy

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson employees together with their families, friends and vendors recently raised more than $2,500 in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Spring Valley Lock-Up 2013. The national annual event raises money for lifesaving research, a nationwide network of medical clinics and accessible summer camp experiences for individuals and families struggling with neuromuscular diseases.

Andrea Gillman, public relations director of the Lexus dealerships in the Las Vegas area, allowed herself to be read her Miranda rights and put behind bars for the mock arrest and jailing in order to raise contributions to win her freedom. She raised $2,520, which will be used to send three local children to summer camp.

“This is such a great cause in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” Gillman said. “It definitely was a little challenging raising money for my bail, but it was fun and all the employees, friends, our families and our Lexus vendors came through wonderfully. We have also talked about other ways to raise money in the future for the association.”

Gillman said she had from June to July to raise money for her bail.

Both dealerships also participated in the MDA fundraiser last year.

Lexus of Las Vegas is at 6600 W. Sahara Ave. For information, call 702-942-6600 or visit www.lexusoflasvegas.com.

Lexus of Henderson is at the Valley Automall, 7736 Eastgate Road. For information, call 702-228-7736 or visit www.lexusofhenderson.com