Ukraine’s Makiievskyi finishes in eighth place

Anton Makiievskyi of Ukraine was eliminated from the Main Event in eighth place, earning $1,010,015.

Makiievskyi began the day in eighth place and was sent to the rail by Germany’s Pius Heinz, who increased his chip to more than 20 million by winning the pot.

Makiievskyi went all in with his 10.5 million and was called by Heinz, who had pocket nines. Makiievskyi had king of clubs and queen of hearts.

On the flop, the dealer turned a king of diamonds, jack of hearts and a jack of spades. But the turn card was a 9 of clubs, giving Heinz the set, which held on the river.