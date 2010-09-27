UNR’s Ault: Rebels-Wolf Pack matchup is ‘big game’

Here are highlights from UNR football coach Chris Ault on this morning’s Western Athletic Conference teleconference. His No. 25 Wolf Pack (4-0) play UNLV (1-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

On facing UNLV: "They got a heck of a good win against New Mexico last week (45-10). They looked really good, a much different ballclub. When you’re winning, you can see the kids play with a lot more enthusiasm and joy. It’s a big game. It’s a big game for both schools, and we’re looking forward to it."

On being ranked for the first time since 1948: "We’re excited about it. I do think it’s a great motivator for your football team to get recognized and understand that you’re playing that well and people appreciate it. But the bottom line is you still have to line up, you still have to do the things you believe in, and we’ve got a long ways to go. We’re a sound team right now that needs to improve week by week. I’m optimistic that our players understand what we’re trying to get accomplished and what we have to do, and understand that this game this week is a big game. It’s a rival game, and rival games — especially in our state — are a big deal."

On linebacker James-Michael Johnson being named WAC defensive player of the week: "He’s learning every game to get a little bit more aggressive, to be more assertive, and he’s doing that. He’s playing very consistent right now. He’s doing a nice job for us, and I think the great thing for James-Michael is he realizes where he’s at and his potential of where he can go at that position."

On Sunday’s death of Stan Heath, who was 83 and was the quarterback of that 1948 team who was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that season: "I’m just so sorry. Stan and I were very good friends. I was unaware of this. He was the first legendary quarterback to ever play at the University of Nevada. Our first All-American. He was the one who led this university to the first national ranking this university’s ever had. We’ve lost a great member of our family in Stan Heath’s passing. And he was a terrific supporter of mine. He would call every year and chew me out on something and say, ‘We’re backing you.’ Just a terrific, terrific person."