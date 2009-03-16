Uncategorized

VAMPIRES HAVE BIRTHDAYS TOO

March 16, 2009 - 12:26 am
 


"Twilight" actor Kellan Lutz blows out the candles on his birthday cake with fellow vampire Edi Gathegi at Prive Las Vegas (Planet Hollywood Resort) on Friday. They returned Saturday with "90210" actress AnnaLynne McCord and "Hairspray" star Brittany Snow to the party. (Photo courtesy Prive Las Vegas)

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Uncategorized Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like