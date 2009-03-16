"Twilight" actor Kellan Lutz blows out the candles on his birthday cake with fellow vampire Edi Gathegi at Prive Las Vegas (Planet Hollywood Resort) on Friday. They returned Saturday with "90210" actress AnnaLynne McCord and "Hairspray" star Brittany Snow to the party. (Photo courtesy Prive Las Vegas)
VAMPIRES HAVE BIRTHDAYS TOO
March 16, 2009 - 12:26 am
"Twilight" actor Kellan Lutz blows out the candles on his birthday cake with fellow vampire Edi Gathegi at Prive Las Vegas (Planet Hollywood Resort) on Friday. They returned Saturday with "90210" actress AnnaLynne McCord and "Hairspray" star Brittany Snow to the party. (Photo courtesy Prive Las Vegas)