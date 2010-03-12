Uncategorized

VENUS WILLIAMS MEETS CRISS ANGEL

March 11, 2010 - 8:38 pm
 


Tennis star Venus Williams attended the 9:30 p.m. performance of Cirque’s "Criss Angel Believe" show at Luxor. She was also planning to attend the 311 concert. (Photo courtesy Tom Rutan)

