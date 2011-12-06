Vietnam vet plans return to Asian country for Habitat project

Richard Moyer left Vietnam more than 40 years ago with three Purple Hearts and a desire to put the conflict behind him. The 64-year-old U.S. Army veteran plans to return to the tropical country this spring with a serving heart and hopes for closure.

Fundraising is under way for Moyer to join 100 other invited Vietnam veterans in Tien Giang, Vietnam, where the group is set to participate in a Habitat for Humanity International build.

Moyer is looking to cover his $1,700 entry fee due Dec. 31. To help boost the till, Moyer’s faith family via Thrivent Financial for Lutherans plans to offer a donation match sponsorship.

The deadline to donate through the financial organization is Dec. 19.

The trip is planned for March 30 to April 14.

Moyer was drafted in 1967 and said he spent 13 months in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. When he finally headed home to his native Pennsylvania, Moyer said he left Vietnam with a void.

“It was kind of an open chapter in my life,” he said. “I’d like to go back and close the chapter and move on.”

Moyer still meets with some of his fellow platoon members regularly and heard about the Habitat for Humanity trip during a reunion in September. The commander of his unit is also planning to make the trip.

The group is slated to help Vietnamese families build affordable housing in the southwest part of the country. The area has many rice paddies and tropical islands and borders Cambodia.

“It’s an area we took a lot of causalities when I served in ‘Nam,” he said.

Moyer’s daughter Kristin Kerr said her dad would speak about the beauty of the country when recalling his time there.

“As he’s come to grips with what happened in Vietnam, he’s said he’s wanted to go back,” she said.

But going back on vacation wouldn’t be his ticket, Moyer said.

“I would rather go back in this capacity first,” he said of the service trip.

Kerr assisted Moyer in researching the Habitat for Humanity trip and setting up a donation website through the organization.

“So many Vietnam vets have such harsh memories, and my dad thinks to give back,” Kerr said. “I’m very proud of him.”

Moyer also approached officials of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave., where he is a congregation member.

“He asked if he could ask the congregation for spiritual and financial help,” said Loretta Block, church office manager and assistant financial director for the local chapter of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.

Block said Moyer’s faith and kind spirit compelled the organization to assist.

Moyer has participated in other Habitat for Humanity builds through Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.

“He’s an upstanding guy — helpful, kind and considerate,” Block said. “It doesn’t surprise me he’s wanting to do this.”

Moyer invites possible donors to visit his website for more information about the build. He said the holidays are a prime time to dig deep and give.

“This is a time of year when you talk about peace and love and joy,” Moyer said. “What more can we do to promote peace in a country we were very divided from?”

For more information or to donate, visit tinyurl.com/7d5fvlk.

Contact Centennial and North Las Vegas View reporter Maggie Lillis at mlillis@viewnews.com or 477-3839.