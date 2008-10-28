VIEW TUBE: Middle school students learn about financial responsibility

Middle school students around the valley this month were paid a visit by the National Theatre for Children to learn about saving, spending, budgeting and credit.

One of the schools to receive the program was St. Francis de Sales, 1111 N. Michael Way. On a Tuesday morning, the children watched as actors Jonathan Young and Jeff Broitman of the National Theatre for Children spread the message of financial responsibility. To read more about that visit, check out this article.

Reporter Laura Carroll captured some footage of one of the skits. Click the link below to watch the video.