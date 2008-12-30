VIEW TUBE: Sempra Energy opens solar-powered plant in Boulder City

Sempra Generation, a subsidiary of San Diego-based Sempra Energy, announced Dec. 22 the completion of the company’s first solar energy project, a 10-megawatt photovoltaic power-generation facility in Boulder City’s Eldorado Valley. The company called it the largest operational thin-film, solar-power project in North America.

The El Dorado Energy Solar project, located adjacent to the company’s existing 480-megawatt, gas-fired El Dorado Energy power plant, involved the installation of more than 167,000 solar modules on 80 acres of leased desert property designated as part of Boulder City’s energy zone.

Sempra Generation also announced it has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility serving northern and central California, for the new project’s entire output. For more information, read the Boulder City View article.

To see a video of the solar plant, follow this link.

— Fred Couzens