Vita Bella by Toll Brothers offers three model floor plans with views

With interest rates at near historical lows and with prices starting from the mid- $300,000s, luxury resort living at Vita Bella at Lake Las Vegas Resort is available.

Vita Bella by Toll Brothers is a private, gated townhome community by Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes.

Established as a vacation home destination, it is surrounded by lake, golf and desert mountain views, adjacent to the 7,261-yard, par-72 award winning Jack Nicklaus Reflection Bay Golf Course.

In addition to views, residents of this neighborhood have amenities such as a community pool and cabanas as well as being located close to resort spas, Montelago Village with shopping and dining and the lake, with tours offered on the lake.

“Vita Bella is especially appealing to those who desire a second home for vacations or retirement,” David Straub, Toll Brothers assistant vice president, said.

“It’s a year-round community. Homeowners here enjoy their homes during all seasons. And right now, homebuyers have the opportunity to take advantage of some incredible home deals”

Vita Bella includes 79 two-story homes with upscale features such as elevated entry porches and vista decks.

All three home designs offer two-car garages and additional storage space. A selection of home sites offers lakeside views of the resort.

All three available floor plans, Cortona, Trebbiano and Toscanelli, are modeled. Homes range from 1,566 to more than 2,100 square feet, have two or three bedrooms and include a two-car garage.

The front porch of the Cortona is designed for relaxation and entertainment. This home features a split-level living and dining room plus a kitchen with a breakfast island and well-lit morning room.

The second-floor master suite has a walk-in closet, tub with separate shower and a private deck. There is also an additional bedroom with a private bath plus a library.

The heart of the Trebbiano is its great room surrounded by windows and accentuated by a high ceiling. Ideal for entertaining, the plan has a kitchen with a large island, and a wrap-around breakfast counter adjacent to a formal dining room.

On the second-floor, the master suite features a walk-in closet, a tub with separate shower and a private view deck. Also included are two additional bedrooms and a second bath.

In the Toscanelli, a distinctive wrap-around porch connects with the living room. The kitchen features storage and is adjacent to the family and dining rooms. Upstairs, there is a master suite with two walk-in closets, a vista deck and two additional bedrooms.

For more information, visit VitaBellaByTollBrothers.com, or call 564-6824.