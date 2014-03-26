Well, Harry’s speechwriter’s off the hook

When I read news on Twitter this week that the staffer tasked with writing Harry Reid’s speeches left for another job, I briefly entertained the idea that Sen. Reid’s history of tongue-stomping must have been her problem.

When I read news on Twitter this week that the staffer tasked with writing Harry Reid’s speeches left for another job, I briefly entertained the idea that Sen. Reid’s history of tongue-stomping must have been her problem.

Alas, no.

The speechwriter is gone and Harry Reid’s still a speechifying fool.

Not long ago, you will remember, he said that every single story about Obamacare not working for citizens were just false.

“Despite all that good news, there’s plenty of horror stories being told,” Reid said. “All of them are untrue, but they’re being told all over America.”

All of them are untrue? Wow! The all-knowing Reid has spoken. (Reid subsequently walked that back to say the vast majority of the stories are untrue. Both are silly statements.)

But now this morning, Reid told reporters that the reason the president had to delay another part of Obamacare registration is because “people are not educated about how to use the Internet.”

Well, it looks like that speechwriter is off the hook.

PS: If Reid is right that “people are not educated about how to use the Internet,” I wish the Nevada Legislature would stop trying to move legal advertisements and tax rolls to the Internet. (Dear Nevada Press Association: Clip that quote out for the next legislative session.)

PPS: Sharron Angle might have been bad, but would she have been any worse?