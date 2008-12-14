What are the procedures to follow to paint the exterior a different color?

Q: We painted our home about two months ago and sent our homeowners association a letter stating that we were going to paint and also sent a color chip explaining that we were only going to reverse the existing colors that were on the home. We asked other homeowners who have also painted their home if they received permission and we were told they did not. We never heard back from the HOA, so we proceeded. We received a letter of cease and desist and were told the HOA never received our first letter. After receiving this letter, we applied for permission with all the proper paper work for home improvements, color palettes and signatures. We then received another letter of decline. We have appealed their decision and have a meeting scheduled with them.

I have gotten signatures from other homeowners approving my color scheme and a letter from the painter that states we only reversed the existing colors. I have also taken photos of the homes that have been painted in the area that never received approval and were painted. What else do I need to do before I go in front of the board?

A: You need to review your governing documents. architectural guidelines can be found in the covenants, conditions and restrictions and/or in a separate document, entitled Architectural Guidelines or Standards. Look at the instructions as to the method of submitting architectural requests.

In addition, in some governing documents there is a section that states that if the association did not approve the request within a time period, the request is approved by default if (and this is an important “if”) the request that has been submitted is consistent with the architectural design of the community.

