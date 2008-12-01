YOUR WEEKEND: Henderson Libraries to host two job fairs

Looking for a job around books? Henderson Libraries will host two job fairs to hire for positions created by recent expansion from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the conference room at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway.

The job fair primarily will be hiring for positions at the Green Valley Library, slated to open as a part of Henderson Libraries in spring 2009, as well as available positions at all Henderson Libraries. Positions offered include adult services, circulation and youth services. Specific job postings and application forms can be found online here.

Henderson Libraries will acquire the Green Valley Library from the Las Vegas Clark County Library District approximately Jan. 1. Before it reopens under Henderson Libraries’ management, the library will undergo a renovation.

For more information, visit mypubliclibrary.com or call 492-6582.

— Lauren Romano