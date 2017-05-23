100 expected in Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 this week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will be sunny and warm through the weekend with chances of wind, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will have a high of 100 degrees, according to meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 102 degrees, with 20 to 25 mph winds in the later part of the afternoon until early Thursday morning, Kryston said.

Thursday should have a high of 94 degrees, with 25 to 30 mph winds picking up in the afternoon until the early evening, according to the weather service.

Friday’s high will be near 89 degrees, with possible 15 to 20 mph winds, Kryston said.

Saturday’s forecast has a high of 91 degrees, and Sunday, 95.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.