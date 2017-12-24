102 days without rainfall expected to break Las Vegas Valley record

The Las Vegas Valley on Sunday is likely to break the record for the longest period of no rainfall.

A silhouetted child watches as plane takes the air from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

“Unless by some miracle we get a drop of rain today, we’ll break the record,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said of the current 101-day record set in 1944. Christmas Eve would mark the 102nd day of no recorded rainfall at McCarran International Airport, the agency’s official recording station.

There are no chances of rain forecast through the next 10 days in the valley, Gorelow added.

Christmas Eve is expected to reach 58 degrees, but Monday’s 61-degree high will kick off a week of temperatures in the 60s.

“It’s pretty quiet the next several days,” said Gorelow of the sunny skies and highs near 63 expected Tuesday through Friday.

