102 expected on a windy Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will reach 100 or more on Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures may reach as high as 102 degrees, meteorologist Jim Harrison said. Temperatures will cool down slightly the rest of the week.

Thursday will reach 95 degrees; Friday, 90; Saturday, 92; and Sunday, 97. Lows are expected to remain in the low 70s, Harrison said.

The valley can expect some winds of 15 to 25 mph from the southwest on Wednesday, the weather service said. Gusts may exceed 30 mph.

Thursday will have winds of 15 to 25 mph, which will decrease to 10 to 15 mph by Friday.

Skies should be sunny and clear through Sunday, the weather service said.

