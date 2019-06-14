30 percent chance of thunderstorms today in Las Vegas Valley

Warm temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for rain are projected for the Las Vegas Valley Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A view from Henderson of the Strip with cloud cover, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Friday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae)

A high of 100 degrees is expected Friday, with a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms, which could also bring gusty winds, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Clear and sunny skies are anticipated for the weekend, with highs of 102 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

Next week the valley will have a similar forecast, Steele said, with highs around 100 degrees.

Lows in the 70s are expected.