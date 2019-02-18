5 days of precipitation in Las Vegas close to record — VIDEOS

Snow at US 95 and Lee Canyon Road (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday marked the fifth day in a row with measurable precipitation in Las Vegas.

That is tied for the second most consecutive days with precipitation and the most since September 2013 when Las Vegas also had a five-day stretch, according to the National Weather Service. The record for most consecutive days is six, a mark reached twice in 1943 and 2003.

The precipitation affected travel between Las Vegas and Southern California.

Interstate 15 reopened Monday morning in both directions after being closed for icy road conditions between St. Rose Parkway in south Las Vegas and the California state line, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol reported on Twitter about 9:50 a.m. that the highway was open.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the Highway Patrol received reports of nine accidents between St. Rose and Jean before closing the highway.

The Highway Patrol received reports of 13 accidents on I-15, six on the 215 Beltway and two on U.S. Highway 95 by 6:25 a.m.

Roads on Mount Charleston remained open, but chains or snow tires were required, Smaka said.

Las Vegas saw snow and cooler temperatures Sunday night.

Summerlin received the most snow, with up to 1 to 2 inches falling in some areas Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of Henderson, Boulder City, Mountain’s Edge and Centennial Hills received up to an inch, while most of the central valley — including McCarran International Airport, the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas, saw trace amounts.

The last measurable snow recorded at the airport, where the weather service takes official snow measurements, came in December 2008 when 3.6 inches fell.

Mount Charleston received 3.1 inches of snow on Saturday and 3.9 inches on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. The snow is expected to taper off until Wednesday, when Mount Charleston could see 8 to 12 inches Wednesday night into Thursday.

“The vast majority of the time, we get an either/or situation,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said. “We get either moisture or cold air. It’s not often we get both. (Sunday) took pretty specific events to get both the cold air and the moisture in here. We’ve been in the colder pattern lately from the north and we got some moisture off the Pacific.”

Sunday won’t be the valley’s last chance for snow.

Wednesday will see a new system move in with the possibility of more snowfall that night.

“It’s hard to tell,” Steele said. “It’s not the same system that just came through, but it could do something similar.”

The start of the week will see sunshine return, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal.

Monday was expected to have a high of 47 degrees with winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Overnight lows will hover around freezing at 31 with Tuesday reaching 45.

Normal highs at this time of year are in the low 60s.

It doesn’t appear likely that Las Vegas will match the six-day precipitation record.

“We’re not expecting any precipitation tomorrow,” meteorologist Chris Outler said. “That being said, we weren’t really expecting precipitation during a couple of the past few days, but it doesn’t look promising.”

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.