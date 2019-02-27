70s in Las Vegas Valley ahead of possible weekend rain

Temperatures will be in the 70s this week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A steep warming trend following last week’s rare snowstorm in the Las Vegas Valley will continue through the weekend.

“We have a pretty nice week set up,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Salmen said Wednesday.

The valley will see highs near 71 degrees Wednesday through Friday, according to the agency, ahead of a storm system entering the valley Saturday. Overnight lows during that period will be near 50.

Weekend temperatures will still reach 68 degrees during the day before dipping to 51 overnight, the weather service said.

This week’s warm weather will be punctuated by periods of breeziness, including sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday and gusts as high as 35 mph.

Winds in the 15 to 25 mph range also are expected Saturday, and will be paired with a 30 percent chance for rain.

Sunday, however, will be mostly sunny and dry and should be a “pretty nice day overall,” Salmen said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.