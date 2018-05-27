93 and hot for Memorial Day as temperatures climb midweek

Temperatures by midweek could reach 100 degrees before a cooling period in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds around the Las Vegas Valley, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures by midweek could reach 100 degrees before a cooling period in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Memorial Day has a forecast high of 93, the weather service said. Temperatures will continue to climb Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 98 and 100, respectively.

The high will drop on Thursday to 93, and gusts could reach up to 30 mph, the weather service said. The cooling trend will continue Friday, when the high is expected to hit 90.

Lows throughout the forecast will be in the upper-60s to mid-70s.

The valley will be dry and sunny throughout the week.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.