94 and hot for Memorial Day as temperatures climb midweek

Temperatures early this week could reach 100 degrees before another drop in forecast highs thanks to a passing weather system, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds around the Las Vegas Valley, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunday has a forecast high of 87, paired with some passing clouds and showers in the Springs Mountains late afternoon. No rain is forecast for the valley through at least Friday, the weather service said.

“Definitely more sun than clouds this week,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

Memorial Day will hit a 94-degree high, making way for warmer weather through Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will jump to 99, while Wednesday could reach 100 degrees, Wolf said.

A weather system will begin to move across the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, bringing winds gusting up to 25 mph on both Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will calm down by Friday, the weather service said, and that same system will cool temperatures back down to the lower 90s.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381.