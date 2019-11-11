Above-average highs forecast all week for Las Vegas

Temperatures about 10 degrees above normal will continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and sunny for the middle of November. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the National Weather Service:

Monday reached 80 degrees, the highest temperature of the week. Early Tuesday will dip to 46 to 51 degrees and top out at about 73 degrees.

Normal highs for mid-November are in the upper 60s.

Conditions will remain the same for the workweek, with highs in the mid-70s and lows around 50.

