Above-average highs forecast all week for Las Vegas
Temperatures about 10 degrees above normal will continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley.
Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley.
According to the National Weather Service:
Monday reached 80 degrees, the highest temperature of the week. Early Tuesday will dip to 46 to 51 degrees and top out at about 73 degrees.
Normal highs for mid-November are in the upper 60s.
Conditions will remain the same for the workweek, with highs in the mid-70s and lows around 50.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.