Above-average temperatures ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Monday and Tuesday will bring highs of 74 and 77, respectively, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly Wednesday to a high of 72 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 69.

Visitors soak in the view at an overlook on Kyle Canyon Road in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Chad Hensley preps the grill at Mountain Crest Park in northwest Las Vegas before a family barbecue on Saturday. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

A visitor hikes on a trail at Mt. Charleston on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

A family soaks in the view at an overlook at Spring Mountain on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

A family soaks in the view at an overlook at Spring Mountain on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Above-average temperatures and partly cloudy are expected in the Las Vegas Valley through midweek, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday’s forecast high 67, and more clouds are expected in the valley Thursday night as a storm system will bring a 30 percent chance of rain. The chance of rain will linger Friday when the valley has a forecast high of 64.

Lows through midweek are expected to stay in the mid 50s, dropping to 50 on Thursday. Lows will be in the mid- to high-40s starting Friday and through weekend. The normal low this time of year is 49.

