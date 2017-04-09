Above-average temperatures expected in Las Vegas

A man is silhouetted against the sun while walking along Fremont Street outside of the El Cortez hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skies are expected to remain sunny through the week with some slightly above-average temperatures.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the week, the National Weather Service said, reaching only 70 degrees. Light winds between 15 and 25 mph are forecast for Sunday, but breeziness should decrease to below 10 mph by afternoon.

Temperatures climb to 76 degrees Monday, followed by highs of 83 on Tuesday, 84 on Wednesday and 82 Thursday, meterologist John Adair said.

The average high temperature for early April is 78 degrees, according to the weather service.

Some breeziness returns on Wednesday and Thursday, but without cloudiness or mentionable chance of rain, Adair said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.