ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Weather
Weather

Above-average temperatures expected in Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2017 - 7:51 am
 

Skies are expected to remain sunny through the week with some slightly above-average temperatures.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the week, the National Weather Service said, reaching only 70 degrees. Light winds between 15 and 25 mph are forecast for Sunday, but breeziness should decrease to below 10 mph by afternoon.

Temperatures climb to 76 degrees Monday, followed by highs of 83 on Tuesday, 84 on Wednesday and 82 Thursday, meterologist John Adair said.

The average high temperature for early April is 78 degrees, according to the weather service.

Some breeziness returns on Wednesday and Thursday, but without cloudiness or mentionable chance of rain, Adair said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like