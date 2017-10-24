Above-average temperatures forecast in Las Vegas Valley

Above-normal temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will persist until the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The average forecast high for this time of the year is near 78 degrees, meteorologist John Adair said.

But highs through Thursday will be in the upper 80s and paired with sunny skies, the weather service said. A cooling trend will begin on Friday, with a high of 83 forecast, followed by a highs around 80 on Saturday and Sunday.

Light winds up to 20 mph are forecast for the valley Tuesday, similar to Monday’s breezy conditions, Adair said. Winds will be stronger near Laughlin and Cottonwood Cove, and a lake wind advisory in that area will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

