Above average temps expected in Las Vegas Valley over weekend

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2017 - 9:18 am
 

Above average temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A 77-degree high is forecast Saturday, followed by a high of 78 degrees Sunday, the weather service said. Average temperatures this time of year are in the low 60s.

By the turn of the new week, the weather service said strong winds are expected to cause a drastic drop in temperatures across the valley, with a 69-degree high Monday and winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

Winds between 20 and 25 mph Tuesday will be paired with a high of 64, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

