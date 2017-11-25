Above average temps expected in Las Vegas Valley over weekend

Above average temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas weather will be warm and sunny this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 77-degree high is forecast Saturday, followed by a high of 78 degrees Sunday, the weather service said. Average temperatures this time of year are in the low 60s.

By the turn of the new week, the weather service said strong winds are expected to cause a drastic drop in temperatures across the valley, with a 69-degree high Monday and winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

Winds between 20 and 25 mph Tuesday will be paired with a high of 64, the weather service said.

