Above-average temps remain this week in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures this week in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to remain above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Darius Mitchell, left, and Casandra Johnson relax at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures this week in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to remain above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Average temperature highs around this time of year are near 91 degrees.

Tuesday will reach 96, followed by highs of 97 on Wednesday; 99 on Thursday and Friday; 97 on Saturday; and 95 on Sunday.

It will be sunny through Sunday, and no rain is expected, the weather service said.

Winds will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Breezes this weekend could gust up to 20 mph.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.