Above-average temps, sunny skies over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Above-average temperatures and mostly sunny skies are in store for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

A man walks past the under-construction Resorts World Las Vegas project near the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The morning sun shines brightly over the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Temperatures will rise to above normal temperatures this weekend and skies are expected to be sunny. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A high of 65 degrees is expected this weekend through Monday, meteorologist Kate Guillet said of the “pretty stagnant” weather conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday will follow with respective highs of 64 and 63.

The normal forecast high for this time of year is about 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows through midweek are expected to be in the mid 40s.

“Things are looking dry though at least the weekend,” Guillet said, adding that a 10 to 15 percent chance of precipitation could bring light showers to some parts of the valley Friday.

Mostly sunny skies through Monday should give way to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. The clouds should clear out again on Wednesday, the weather service said.

