Above-normal temps forecast for Las Vegas Valley this week

The Las Vegas Valley will see above-normal temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs around mid-December typically average about 57 degrees.

Temperatures Tuesday should peak at 64 degrees, followed by high of 62 on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should see a slight drop in temperatures but highs will remain above average, with a high of 58 forecast on Thursday and 59 on Friday, the weather service said. Temperatures will rebound Saturday to a high of 62.

Overnight lows through Saturday will be in the lower 30s, the weather service said.

No rain is forecast in the valley through the end of the week. Winds will be light through the weekend.

