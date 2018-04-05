Above-normal temps, wind expected over weekend in Las Vegas

Above-average temperatures will continue through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Strip (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clouds will begin to roll in Friday, which has a forecast high of 87 degrees. Breezes are likely to pick up Friday afternoon.

The normal high this time of year is 75, the weather service said.

The high on Saturday will jump up to 89, when the valley also will see a slight chance of rain and cloudy skies. Afternoon winds should blow between 30 and 35 mph and could gust up to 50 mph.

Winds will decrease, and skies will begin to clear Sunday, which has a high of 80. Lows throughout the week will be in the upper-50s to upper-60s.

The Las Vegas Valley typically does not have temperatures in the mid-80s until the end of April, the weather service said.

