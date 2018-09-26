After warm stretch, Las Vegas may see rain early next week

It will be dry and warm in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the week before remnants of Hurricane Rosa blow in, bringing cooling and possibly rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service.

People visit Ethel M Chocolates' Botanical Cactus Garden in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The tropical storm was upgraded to a hurricane Wednesday as it moved northwest off the Mexican coast, according to weather service meteorologist Alex Boothe.

“It could bring impact as early as Monday morning,” he said. “It will be a soggy beginning of the week.”

Until then, the valley will see sunny skies and forecast highs of 96 on Wednesday; 99 on Thursday and Friday; 97 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast “comes with a little more uncertainty,” Boothe said, nothing that the valley could see some moisture late in the day.

By Monday morning, there will be a 10 percent chance for showers. That likeliness will increase to 30 percent in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Temperatures next week will depend on the cloud cover. For now, Boothe said, the weather service is expecting highs of 91 Monday and 85 on Tuesday, when skies “should stay pretty cloudy.”

