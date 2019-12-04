48°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

After Wednesday’s rain, Clark County to stay dry through week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 4:13 am
 
Updated December 4, 2019 - 8:48 pm

Clark County saw just over a third of an inch of rain Wednesday but is expected to stay dry for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Clay Morgan said there were no reports of flooding in the valley, but that there was lots of “ponding” in intersections and on the sides of roads across town. He said there were no water rescues reported Wednesday.

The rain had subsided by 8:30 p.m., Morgan said, but heavy fog could roll in overnight and into the morning.

“That’s what we’re the most worried about now,” Morgan said. “It could make for a rough morning commute if we’re covered in fog.”

After the storm, Thursday’s forecast for the valley calls for a high near 59 degrees with calm winds and increasing clouds.

Wednesday’s forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow above 7,000 feet, but the weather service will not have an official snowfall report until Thursday morning, Morgan said.

Friday to Sunday has expected highs of 60, with increasing clouds on Saturday and a 10 to 15 percent chance for more rain on Sunday. Monday has a forecast high of 50, and overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s through the weekend, the weather service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Record cold could arrive in Las Vegas this weekend
By / RJ

The National Weather Service said Saturday’s high temperature is projected to be 48 degrees with a low of 33 degrees. That forecasted high temperature is just off the record low high of 47 degrees set in 2006.

In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along ...
Northern Nevada bracing for blizzard, zero visibility
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A Sierra snowstorm temporarily shut down part of Interstate 80 north and west of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday and forecasters warned worse weather was on its way, including possible blizzard conditions.