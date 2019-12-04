After Wednesday’s rain, Clark County to stay dry through week
Meteorologist Clay Morgan said there were no reports of flooding in the valley, but that there was lots of “ponding” in intersections and on the sides of roads across town.
Clark County saw just over a third of an inch of rain Wednesday but is expected to stay dry for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Meteorologist Clay Morgan said there were no reports of flooding in the valley, but that there was lots of “ponding” in intersections and on the sides of roads across town. He said there were no water rescues reported Wednesday.
The rain had subsided by 8:30 p.m., Morgan said, but heavy fog could roll in overnight and into the morning.
“That’s what we’re the most worried about now,” Morgan said. “It could make for a rough morning commute if we’re covered in fog.”
We heard of minor flooding happening now on Northshore Road between milemarkers 5 and 9 from @lakemeadnps. Remember, if water is flowing over a road, its best to find an alternate or wait it out! #NVwx https://t.co/BB1nm4mqgz
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 4, 2019
After the storm, Thursday’s forecast for the valley calls for a high near 59 degrees with calm winds and increasing clouds.
Wednesday’s forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow above 7,000 feet, but the weather service will not have an official snowfall report until Thursday morning, Morgan said.
Friday to Sunday has expected highs of 60, with increasing clouds on Saturday and a 10 to 15 percent chance for more rain on Sunday. Monday has a forecast high of 50, and overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s through the weekend, the weather service said.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.