Air advisory warning issued for Las Vegas Valley through weekend

The Rio, and the Palms hotel-casinos are seen under hazy skies on Monday, June 27, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will have high levels of ozone and smoke this weekend, producing another air quality advisory warning.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued an ozone advisory for Saturday and Sunday due to ozone and smoke from wildfires in California. Ozone is a colorless gas that builds up during hot months and adds to urban smog, causing coughing, sore throats, chest pain and shortness of breath.

High temperatures will be just under 110 through Monday, the National Weather Service said. Saturday’s expected high is 108, with Sunday seeing 109 and Monday’s high at 108 again.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s expected high temperatures will drop to 104 and 102, respectively, said meteorologist Todd Lericos.

Las Vegas Outlook HOT Temps expected thru the weekend. Make sure to keep extra water handy Monsoon moisture will slosh back into southern Nevada early next week and cool us down a bit. #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/NguonqgEvG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 18, 2018

The valley is expected to stay dry through the weekend, with rain chances increasing to around 10 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday, Lericos said.

Until then the valley will stay sunny and warm.

“It’s pretty quiet,” he said.

