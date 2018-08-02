Air quality advisory for Clark County extended through Friday

The Department of Air Quality says wildfire smoke from California and local weather conditions favoring ground-level ozone formation are contributing to the haze over the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in southwest part of the city. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Hazy skies from wildfires in California and typically high seasonal ozone levels in the Las Vegas Valley prompted Clark County authorities to extend an air quality advisory through Friday.

The Department of Air Quality said in a press release Thursday that wildfire smoke from California contributing to elevated levels of fine particulate matter and ozone in the region. Local weather conditions also continue to favor ground-level ozone formation, it said.

The agency warned that people most sensitive to elevated levels of particles and ozone could be impacted, including individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens. Anyone experiencing sensitivity to the conditions is urged to consult a physician.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service forecast called for one last chance for thunderstorms on Thursday before the valley heads into a sunny weekend.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 108 degrees with a 20 percent chance for scattered thunderstorms over the valley in the afternoon, weather service meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. Rain is more likely to fall in the Spring Mountains.

The valley will dry out Friday and should see a high near 107, she said. The weekend will start out hot with a high near 109 on Saturday, but Sunday’s high should drop back to 107.

Breezy winds are expected to pick up in the afternoons over the next few days and could gust up to 20 mph, Wolf said. Morning lows will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend.

The weather service forecasts highs near 106 and 107 for Monday and Tuesday, but Wolf said there’s a chance that weather patterns will shift and drive those temperatures higher.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.