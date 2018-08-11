Air quality advisory in Las Vegas Valley until Monday

Las Vegas Valley temperatures will hover just above normal throughout the weekend and into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Haze hangs over the Las Vegas Valley as seen from Seven Hills south of Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Although temperatures aren’t expected to go above 110, humidity in the air will make the valley feel hotter than it is, said meteorologist John Adair.

“It kind of raises the heat index when the humidity is higher,” he said.

Saturday’s expected high is 107, with a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon and evening due to isolated thunderstorms in Southern Nevada that could pierce through the mountains surrounding Las Vegas, Adair said.

The 10 percent chance of rain will carry over into Sunday, then the valley is expected to dry out Monday and Tuesday, Adair said. A small chance of rain is expected Wednesday to Friday.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has issued an air quality advisory through Monday due to moderate levels of smoke, soot and ozone in the valley’s air, in part from wildfires in California and Arizona.

Sunday’s expected high is 104, and Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures hit 105. Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to drop to 103, Adair said. Overnight lows will stay around 84.

