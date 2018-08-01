Air quality advisory still in effect in Las Vegas Valley

Thunderstorms and gusty winds will continue this week, but the Las Vegas Valley will be hot and sunny again by the weekend.

The Las Vegas Strip from North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Smoke from wildfires in California and Arizona are affecting the air quality the in Las Vegas Valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday this week, but the chance for rain will decrease on Friday and the valley should dry out by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A smoke and ozone advisory from the Clark County’s Department of Air Quality is in effect through Wednesday. Elevated levels of smoke and ozone are evident in Southern Nevada due to wildfires in California and Arizona.

Wednesday’s high should reach 109 degrees with 5-10 mph winds that could increase in areas hit by storms, the weather service said. Thursday’s high will drop to 107 as winds pick up across the valley, gusting up to 20 mph.

Friday through Sunday should see highs of 107. Winds will drop back into the 5-10 mph range on Friday and will stay calm over the weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly at the start of next week, with a high of 106 for Monday and 104 for Tuesday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.