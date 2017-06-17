All-time high within sight, and feel, as temps soaring to 117

It's easy to laugh when its triple digits outside and you're inside the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay like Meredith Cormack and Kara Palmer were on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Weekend temperatures are climbing and by Tuesday, Las Vegas is expected to reach 117 -- the city's all-time high. (Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures will rise over the weekend, leading into record-breaking highs at the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 110 degrees, and Sunday should reach 111. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning starting 11 a.m. Saturday and lasting through 11 p.m. Friday, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Monday’s forecast high is 114 degrees, which will match the record temperature for that day. Tuesday will beat the previous 115-degree record for that day with a forecast high of 117. The all-time record temperature for Las Vegas is 117 degrees, Steele said.

Wednesday could also break its 113-degree record, with a forecast high of 115 degrees. Thursday’s forecast high is 113, and Friday should reach 112 degrees before the heat warning ends.

