‘An ideal stretch of fall weather’ forecast for Las Vegas

Sunny skies and light winds are forecast for much of the work week in Las Vegas head of a weekend cool down.

The Las Vegas Valley weather forecast calls for sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and light winds through Thursday. A cold front will drop high temperatures closer to 80 next weekend. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunny, mild, light winds, repeat.

That sums up the weather forecast for most of the work week in the Las Vegas Valley. Sunday’s high temperature at McCarran International Airport was 80 degrees.

On Monday, a holiday for many, high temperatures will range from 79 to 84 with northerly winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows will range from 54 to 58 with similar wind conditions.

“It’s just an ideal stretch of fall weather this week,” said meteorologist John Adair of the Las Vegas office.

Temperatures will bump up to slightly above normal at 82 to 87 for Tuesday before climbing a few degrees higher to the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will again be in the middle 50s.

A cool down will begin Friday with highs in the mid-80s before becoming more noticeable Saturday when the high will be about 80.

“It will not be as strong as the cold front we had last week, but it will cool it down about 5 degrees on Friday and a bit more on the weekend,” Adair said.