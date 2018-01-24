Weather

Balmy temps to be followed gusty winds in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2018 - 7:31 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will have one more day of calm weather before winds start to pick up on Thursday.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 61 degrees each day, the weather service said. Winds will stay light and calm until late Wednesday night.

On Thursday winds could gust up to 25-35 mph, the weather service said.

Friday will be calm and clear with a forecast 58-degree high, the weather service said. Saturday and Sunday should both see highs near 60.

