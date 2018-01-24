Balmy temps to be followed gusty winds in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will have one more day of calm weather before winds start to pick up on Thursday.

The weather forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s for the next two days with winds picking up on Thursday. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 61 degrees each day, the weather service said. Winds will stay light and calm until late Wednesday night.

On Thursday winds could gust up to 25-35 mph, the weather service said.

Friday will be calm and clear with a forecast 58-degree high, the weather service said. Saturday and Sunday should both see highs near 60.

