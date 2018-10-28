Balmy weather to continue through Monday in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures this week in the Las Vegas Valley will fluctuate because of a low pressure system that will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

A fiery sunset is seen from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A fiery sunset is seen from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Temperatures this week in the Las Vegas Valley will fluctuate because of a low pressure system that will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

“Pretty boring weather,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said of the valley’s five-day forecast, “but nice weather.”

After a high of 82 on Sunday, the high for Monday is forecast at 85 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than the typical high for late October, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

A low pressure system will enter the valley on Tuesday, bringing the high temperature down to 75 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday, when the pressure system is expected to move east of Las Vegas. Temperatures will slowly climb thereafter, Boothe said.

Pierce said most of the valley can expect winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 30 mph, on Tuesday, though parts of the northwest valley could have sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph.

The winds should die down by Wednesday, when those going door-to-door asking for candy will be treated with comfortable temperatures Wednesday evening, Pierce said. The forecast temperature at 6 p.m. Wednesday is 70 degrees, which should drop to about 64 degrees by 10 p.m.

“So temperatures will be mid-to-upper 60s through the evening hours for all the little kids and goblins out there,” Pierce said.

Thursday will hit 76, followed by Friday’s high of 78, Pierce said.

Rain and strong winds are not in the valley’s forecast through Friday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.