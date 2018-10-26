Balmy weekend in Las Vegas Valley to give way to cold front

High temperatures Friday through Monday will be about 5 to 10 degrees above the average of 77 degrees for this time of year, but are expected to plunge to 76 and 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The High Roller observation wheel at the LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

It should be a warm and sunny weekend in the Las Vegas Valley ahead of a cold front expected early next week.

High temperatures Friday through Monday will be about 5 to 10 degrees above the average of 77 degrees for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows during will hover around 61 degrees.

Friday’s forecast high temperature of 83 will be followed by highs near 87 on Saturday and Sunday and 84 on Monday, the weather service said. Those balmy temperatures will plunge to 76 and 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

“The cold front passing through will bring us closer to seasonal norms,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian, noting that the cold front is not expected to bring rain to the valley.

The overnight low temperature on Wednesday, Halloween night, will be around 54, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.