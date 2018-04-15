Batten down the hatches for high winds, below-normal temps

A cold front moving into the Las Vegas Valley will bring strong winds and a slight drop in temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather will be windy in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Sunday will be the warmest day with a high of 84 degrees, but wind speeds will begin to pick up in the afternoon. The valley will see gusts between 25 to 30 mph.

Meteorologist Clay Morgan said the windiest day of the week will follow on Monday, when gusts could reach over 50 mph in some parts of town. Morgan warned the valley could also see “quite a bit of dust” because of the winds.

Wind speeds will calm down by Tuesday, the coldest day this week in the valley, with an expected 68-degree high. Temperatures around this time of year typically average about 78 degrees, the weather service said.

Wednesday will hit 77 degrees, followed by a 74-degree on Thursday. Friday’s temperatures will be near 77 degrees.

Another storm system moving through the valley late this week could bring some rain, according to the weather service.

“There’s a lot of disagreement about what the system is going to look like,” Morgan said. “Most of these storms are not carrying moisture in them. They’re just windbags.”

