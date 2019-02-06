Below-average temperatures for Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

Cooler temperatures are settling across the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunny and cooler-than-normal temperatures Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cooler temperatures are settling across the Las Vegas Valley.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday will be accompanied by a high of 49 and an overnight low of 31, according to the National Weather Service.

The average high is 61 degrees, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue through the rest of the week.

The weather service predicts a high of 48 and a low of 31 on Thursday.

The weekend will begin to warm up slightly with a high of 52 on Friday and 56 on Saturday with mostly clear skies.

The winter weather advisory on Mount Charleston was lifted at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Final snow tallies during the advisory were not available as of 4:47 a.m.

Mount Charleston will reach a daytime high of 29 degrees with a 20 percent of isolated snow showers. Gusts as high as 47 mph will drop the wind chill to -3 degrees.

There will be mostly clear skies through Friday with highs 33 on Thursday and 37 on Friday.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.