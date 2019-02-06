Below-average temperatures settling across Las Vegas Valley

Cooler temperatures are settling across the Las Vegas Valley.

Cooler temperatures are settling across the Las Vegas Valley.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday will be accompanied by a high of 49 and an overnight low of 31.

The average high is 61 degrees, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Cooler than normal temperatures will continue through the rest of the week.

The weather service predicts a high of 48 and a low of 31 on Thursday.

The weekend will begin to warm up slightly with a high of 52 on Friday and 56 on Saturday with mostly clear skies.

The winter weather advisory on Mount Charleston was lifted at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Final snow tallies during the advisory were not available as of 4:47 a.m.

Mount Charleston will reach a daytime high of 29 degrees with a 20 percent of isolated snow showers. Gusts as high as 47 miles per hour will drop the wind chill to -3 degrees.

There will be mostly clear skies through Friday with highs 33 on Thursday and 37 on Friday.

