Big heat returning to Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Las Vegas Valley that’s effective from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service expects hot, dry conditions in the Las Vegas Valley over the next few days and issued an excessive heat watch that’s effective from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening.

It’s the third excessive heat watch this month; one was issued Aug. 3 and the other Aug. 14, according to weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet.

An excessive heat watch is issued when conditions are favorable for dangerous temperatures, Guillet said. It switches to an excessive heat warning when temperatures are expected to reach dangerous levels, she added.

Sunday’s forecast high is 106 degrees with light winds that should stay between 5-10 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said. Winds should stay in that range through Tuesday morning.

The high on Monday should climb to about 108, the weather service said, and Tuesday’s high will reach 109.

Temperatures will fall slightly in the latter half of the week, with highs near 107 forecast for Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

As of Sunday, Guillet said, this August is set to be one of the driest on record, with only a trace of rain at McCarran International Airport earlier this month. There is a potential for higher-than-normal precipitation in early September, she added.